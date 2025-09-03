Smith+Nephew Extends Advanced Wound Bioactives Portfolio With US Launch Of CENTRIO Platelet-Rich-Plasma System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces the launch of the CENTRIO Platelet-Rich-Plasma (PRP) System, a biodynamic hematogel derived from a patient's own platelets and plasma that, once applied, may assist the natural healing process by maintaining a moist wound environment.

CENTRIO PRP System can help manage chronic exuding wounds including but not limited to diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), venous leg ulcers (VLUs), pressure ulcers, and tunnelling wounds. Thanks to a National Coverage Determination (NCD) made effective April 2021, autologous PRP for the treatment of chronic non-healing wounds for diabetic patients has CMS coverage, when prepared by devices whose indications include the management of exuding cutaneous wounds, such as diabetic ulcers.1 The CENTRIO PRP System is designed for point-of-care use in both hospital and physician office settings and the gel can be tailored to fit wound shape, depth, and stage with a single draw of a patient's blood. CENTRIO PRP System has demonstrated efficacy in two randomized, controlled clinical trials2,3, making it a strong fit in Smith+Nephew's clinically proven portfolio.

Vincent Fath, SVP US Advanced Wound Management, Smith+Nephew, commented:

“CENTRIO PRP System sits perfectly alongside our portfolio of skin substitutes to offer a broad portfolio of proven biological solutions that augment healing outcomes backed by extensive clinical evidence. We are pleased to be able to expand access to this exciting and highly differentiated technology to help ease the burden of living with hard to heal wounds.”

The CENTRIO PRP System will premiere at the Smith+Nephew booth during the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 3-6.

Smith+Nephew entered into an exclusive private label distribution agreement with Nuo Therapeutics Inc., a commercial stage medical device company pioneering biodynamic therapies, to market the CENTRIO PRP System in the United States.

To learn more about the CENTRIO Platelet-Rich-Plasma System, please visit the Smith+Nephew booth (#411) at SAWC or click here .

- ends –

Media Enquiries

Dave Snyder +1 (978) 749-1440

Smith+Nephew ...

References

NCD - Blood-Derived Products for Chronic Non-Healing Wounds (270.3)Gude, Warren MD; Hagan, Daniel DPM, DABPS; Abood, Ferial MD; Clausen, Peter PhD. Aurix Gel Is an Effective Intervention for Chronic Diabetic Foot Ulcers: A Pragmatic Randomized Controlled Trial. Advances in Skin & Wound Care 32(9):p 416-426, September 2019. | DOI: 10.1097/01.ASW.0000577140.19174.9eDriver VR, Hanft J, Fylling CP, Beriou JM; Autologel Diabetic Foot Ulcer Study Group. A prospective, randomized, controlled trial of autologous platelet-rich plasma gel for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. Ostomy Wound Manage. 2006 Jun;52(6):68-70, 72, 74 passim. PMID: 16799184.





About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.8 billion in 2024. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading profit margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting healthcare providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal and financial compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and disposals, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; relationships with healthcare professionals; reliance on information technology and cybersecurity; disruptions due to natural disasters, weather and climate change related events; changes in customer and other stakeholder sustainability expectations; changes in taxation regulations; effects of foreign exchange volatility; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which is available on the SEC's website at for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

◊ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered in US Patent and Trademark Office.