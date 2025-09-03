Insights About The Opioid Crisis: Health Affairs Special Issue Features Eight FORE Grantees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The September 2025 issue of Health Affairs, Insights about the Opioid Crisis, features articles by eight grantees of the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) . Supported by FORE and other funding partners, the special issue brings together new research articles, perspectives and policy proposals for addressing the opioid and overdose crisis.

“This is the first time FORE has supported a project of this kind. We are proud to join Dogwood Health Trust, Vital Strategies, and Kaiser Permanente in supporting this special Health Affairs issue, which showcases the important contributions of researchers working on solutions to the opioid crisis,” said Karen A. Scott, MD, MPH, President of FORE.

FORE's participation in the issue reflects its mission to advance evidence-based solutions and elevate the voices of researchers working on the front lines of the opioid crisis. The breadth of work represented-from prevention and treatment to recovery and policy innovation-demonstrates the impact of collaborative funding and underscores the importance of sustained investment in this field. The issue also includes contributions from people in recovery and with lived experience.

The issue arrives during National Recovery Month, a time dedicated to advancing evidence-based treatment and celebrating the organizations and individuals helping millions of Americans achieve recovery.

Highlights from the Issue

The new Health Affairs issue features articles by eight FORE grantees whose peer-reviewed work addresses pressing policy challenges, including:



How payment policy affects access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) and residential treatment

Expanding MOUD access in jails, prisons, and emergency departments Innovative practices and policy solutions to reduce overdoses and improve treatment access nationwide

To mark the release, Health Affairs will host a webinar today, September 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. ET featuring many of the issue's authors. Register HERE.

“We are thrilled to help bring forward rigorous, evidence-based research that can inform policymakers and practitioners at every level,” said FORE's Program Director Ken Shatzkes, PhD.“By convening such a wide range of perspectives and expertise in one issue, Health Affairs is making an important contribution to advancing solutions to the opioid and overdose crisis.”

To maximize the impact, Health Affairs is making all research articles, data analyses, and commentaries from this issue freely available to readers, including policymakers, clinicians, researchers, and leaders across health systems and health plans. Access the full issue here:

About the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE)

Founded in 2018, FORE is a national 501(c)(3) grant-making foundation dedicated to addressing the nation's opioid crisis. Through strategic grantmaking, convening stakeholders, and developing informational resources, FORE supports patient-centered, innovative solutions that drive long-term change. To date, FORE has awarded 121 grants totaling $48.8 million to 103 organizations. FORE is a nationally certified Recovery Friendly Workplace. Follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , and X (Twitter) for updates.

