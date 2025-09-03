BROAD ARROW PRESENTS ASTON MARTIN VALKYRIE OWNED BY DANIEL RICCIARDO AT ZOUTE CONCOURS AUCTION

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASTON MARTIN VALKYRIE HYPERCAR COMMISSIONED BY DANIEL RICCIARDO TO HIS PERSONAL SPECIFICATION | AUCTION TO TAKE PLACE ON 10 OCTOBER 2025 IN COLLABORATION WITH ZOUTE GRAND PRIX CAR WEEK

BICESTER, United Kingdom, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company , is proud to present one of the greatest hypercars of recent years, the Aston Martin Valkyrie, at its upcoming inaugural Zoute Concours Auction. Personally commissioned and owned by Formula One superstar, Daniel Ricciardo , this Valkyrie is in pristine condition with genuine motorsport ownership provenance.

Ricciardo's Valkyrie will be one of the highlights of the inaugural Broad Arrow Zoute Concours Auction on 10 October 2025, to be held in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week. The auction will take place at the beautiful Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist and will feature a diverse selection of approximately 70 highly collectable cars.

“We are thrilled to be presenting an incredibly rare Aston Martin Valkyrie at our first Zoute Concours Auction” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow's EMEA Region .“The Valkyrie is the ultimate example of converting race car technology into a road car and the fact that this one was personally specified and owned by Formula One driver, Daniel Ricciardo makes it truly unique and extremely desirable.”

2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie (Estimate: €2,400,000 - €2,800,000)

The Aston Martin Valkyrie has stunned the hypercar market in recent years with its unmatched design and performance. Production ended in December 2024 and the chance to acquire one today is a very rare and exciting moment. Broad Arrow is thrilled to offer this 2023 model that is even more desirable having been commissioned and owned by celebrated former Red Bull F1 driver, Daniel Ricciardo.

Developed jointly by Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing, the Valkyrie is as close as you can get to a Formula One car for the road, with dramatic aerodynamic design that showcases the involvement of former design boss of Red Bull Racing, Adrian Newey. Highly respected race engine manufacturer, Cosworth, helped to create the phenomenal 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that uses a hybrid KERS system to further enhance its track-dominating performance, with 1,000hp and a heady redline of 11,100rpm.

First codenamed 'Nebula', a combination of Newey, Red Bull and Aston Martin Lagonda, the first prototype appeared as AM-RB 001 in 2016. It was at that time that Ricciardo was exposed to the project while racing for the Red Bull F1 team, and he was instantly captivated by the V12 engine in a road car that was as close as he could get to his own race car.

“It feels like a race car and it looks like a race car,” comments Ricciardo .“I'm not used to having a roof over my head, but that's the only thing that really feels different, otherwise, it's a pretty straight-up race car.”

Chassis number 089 was commissioned by Ricciardo and features extensive personalisation by Aston Martin's 'Q' bespoke division. Its Dichroic Dawn paintwork, a £30,000 option, is also known as 'Badger Blue', a colour Ricciardo once saw on another Aston Martin and didn't hesitate to choose for his Valkyrie. His choice perfectly fits with his own nickname of 'The Honey Badger', although he claims he chose it more for its ability to truly show the contours and aerodynamics of the car.

Other specification highlights include the 'clam veins' and upper suspension shrouds rendered in exposed 2x2 twill satin carbon, ultra-lightweight magnesium performance wheels finished in matte black with of course, Badger Blue wheel centres. Pure Black Debossed Alcantara features throughout the interior as does 2x2 twill satin carbon fibre. The removable steering wheel boasts silver-anodised toggle switches while the carbon fibre bucket seats are finished in Pure Black Alcantara with contrasting silver stitching.

With production of the Valkyrie now finished, each one is highly collectible and rarely offered for public sale. Having travelled only 160km and spent its life in Ricciardo's private collection, this Valkyrie is not only one of the most stunning of the 150 versions Aston Martin made, but also undeniably one of the most desirable.

“Will we ever see another car like this again? I can't predict the future,” adds Ricciardo.“But when you ask if it is the pinnacle of road legal technology then yes, I think it is.”

2022 Aston Martin X Brough Superior Motorcycles AMB001 (Estimate: €150,000 - €250,000)

In 2020, Aston Martin teamed up with Brough Superior to create Aston's first motorcycle. Limited to just 100 examples, the AMB 001 is a track-only motorcycle designed by Aston Martin's design team. The first Brough Superior to feature turbocharging, it has a 997cc 8-Valve 88-degree V-twin engine producing 180hp. The rear subframe and the bodywork are made from lightweight carbon fibre, with the frame CNC machined from aluminium and bolted on to the engine to enhance rigidity and lightness. Just as in the Valkyrie, leather and other materials are handcrafted and there is a further link to the hypercar in the Aston Martin 'lacewing' badge. Designed for the Valkyrie and also applied to the AMB 001, the chemical etched aluminium emblem is 99.4% lighter than the regular enamel badge and 30% thinner than a human hair.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire one of the most evocative motorcycles of recent years, one that boasts not only the Brough Superior name and reputation, but the accolade of being the first motorcycle to wear the famous Aston Martin winged logo.

“Presenting both Daniel Ricciardo's Aston Martin Valkyrie and the exceptionally desirable Aston Martin X Brough Superior at our Zoute Concours Auction is extremely exciting,” says Gregory Tuytens , Head of Consignments in Belgium and the Netherlands for Broad Arrow. “We are looking forward to welcoming the world's top collectors to the beautiful Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, as well as online and on the telephone, for what will undoubtedly be intense bidding for these incredible machines.”

Additional information on Broad Arrow's Zoute Concours Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com . Collectors interested in consigning or attending the auction are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist about this exciting sale.

2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie From the Collection of Daniel Ricciardo offered at Broad Arrow's Zoute Concours Auction in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix 2022 Aston Martin & Brough Superior Motorcycles AMB001 offered at Broad Arrow's Zoute Concours Auction in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix

