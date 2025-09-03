Steelworkers Welcome 152 New Members At Parkland Ajax Retirement Residence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AJAX, Ontario, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is welcoming 152 workers at Parkland Ajax Retirement Residence to the union following a successful organizing drive.

The workers provide daily care and support to seniors and their families. By joining the USW, they are seeking a stronger collective voice to improve working conditions and ensure respect on the job.

“Health-care workers are on the front lines every day, providing essential care and compassion,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director.“By choosing to join the Steelworkers, these workers are standing together to demand fairness, respect and a stronger voice at work. This organizing win reflects the power of collective action, and we are proud to welcome them into our union family.”

“This campaign was truly about workers standing up for themselves and each other,” said Darlene Jalbert, District 6 Organizing Co-ordinator.“The determination and solidarity we saw from health-care workers at Parkland Ajax was inspiring. They knew the challenges they faced, but they also knew together they could create real change. That's what this victory represents.”

The new members will also have the opportunity to take part in the District 6 Health Care Council, a network of Steelworkers across the sector. The council provides a space for health-care workers to share experiences, build solidarity and strengthen their collective voice on issues that matter most in their workplaces and communities.

The USW says the win highlights growing momentum across the health-care sector, as more workers turn to unions to build fairer workplaces through solidarity and collective bargaining.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

