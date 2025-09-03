Director/PDMR Shareholding
| Foresight Group Holdings Limited
Jo-anna Nicolle, Company Secretary
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3667 8100
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| a)
|Name
|Matthew Smith
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
|Position/status
|Partner, Co-Head of Private Equity,
| b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
| 3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
|Name
|Foresight Group Holdings Limited
| b)
|LEI
|213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
| 4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of nil par value
|Identification code
|ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Sale of 105,416, shares by Matthew Smith, a PDMR,
| c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£4.607086
|105,416
|
| d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|105,416,
|- Price
|£4.607086,
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|01 September 2025,
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Additional Information
