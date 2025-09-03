Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-09-03 10:31:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
03 September 2025

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(the "Company")
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company was notified on 01 September 2025 that the transactions set out in this announcement had been undertaken by Matthew Smith, a PDMR.
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Enquiries:

Foresight Group Holdings Limited
Jo-anna Nicolle, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 3667 8100


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
 Name Matthew Smith
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status Partner, Co-Head of Private Equity,
b)
 Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name Foresight Group Holdings Limited
b)
 LEI 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of nil par value
Identification code ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76
b)
 Nature of the transaction
 Sale of 105,416, shares by Matthew Smith, a PDMR,
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£4.607086 105,416

d)
 Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 105,416,
- Price £4.607086,
e)
 Date of the transaction
 01 September 2025,
f)
 Place of the transaction
 London Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information

