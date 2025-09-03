Ari Rastegar Of Rastegar Capital To Discuss Global Investment Trends Live On Bloomberg TV September 3, 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Rastegar Capital CEO Ari Rastegar joins Bloomberg TV Sept 3 to share insights on global markets, real assets, and the future of U.S. housing.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ari Rastegar, Founder & CEO of Rastegar Capital , will appear live on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 12:50 PM EST, joining anchor Scarlett Fu on Bloomberg Markets for a wide-ranging conversation on the global investment landscape, real assets, and the future of U.S. housing.

Rastegar, often called the "Oracle of Austin" for his foresight in real estate and alternative investing, will share insights on some of the most pressing themes shaping global capital flows:

Private Credit & Direct Lending

With banks pulling back, private lenders are stepping into the void. Global private credit has become a $2+ trillion asset class, delivering higher yields than public debt but with hidden leverage risks. Rastegar will examine how direct lending fits into today's rate environment and what opportunities and dangers investors must weigh.

Real Assets / Hard Assets

From data centers fueling AI to farmland and timberland as inflation hedges, investors are turning to assets tied to megatrends rather than equity correlations. Rastegar will highlight why infrastructure, storage, and industrial properties remain durable opportunities in a shifting market.

Private Equity Secondaries

A liquidity crunch among institutions has created record deal flow in the secondaries market, where LPs are selling private equity positions at discounts. Rastegar sees this "discount shopping" as a contrarian play poised to define the next cycle.

Sports, Media & Entertainment Ownership

Exploding team valuations, streaming, sports betting, and NIL rights are converging into a new frontier where culture meets capital. Rastegar will share how institutional money is chasing scarce assets-and what that means for long-term investors.

In addition, Rastegar will weigh in on key domestic topics:

- Affordable Housing: Preferring the term "workforce housing," he argues sustainable solutions must balance developer economics with tenant needs.

- Federal Reserve Policy: On former President Trump's push to reshape the Fed, Rastegar warns that politically driven rate cuts risk credibility loss, higher long-term borrowing costs, and instability-even if near-term housing demand ticks up.

- Emerging Real Estate Trends: Texas remains a magnet for migration. Suburbs like Kyle have grown from no stoplights in 2016 to over 50,000 residents today, while Dallas/Fort Worth is projected to become the nation's largest metro by 2050. More than 25% of Texas homebuyers are from out of state, drawn by affordability and quality of life.

"We're at an inflection point," said Rastegar. "Capital is moving into alternatives, real estate is being reshaped by megatrends, and Texas continues to show what the future of growth looks like. These shifts aren't temporary, they're structural."

The live segment will air on Bloomberg TV Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12:50 PM EST.

Visit the company website at

Media and Public Relations Contacts:

Ashley Jones

Rastegar Capital

646-351-2743

...

Keith Jones

Rastegar Capital

+1 954-205-4728

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.