Diriyah Company Announces The Launch Of The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar, Delivering Luxury Living



Diriyah Company has launched The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar, a collection of 20 exclusive branded villas Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the residences will offer Najdi-inspired architecture and modern luxury next to the 85-room The Chedi Hotel

Diriyah, September, 2025 – Diriyah Company has announced the launch of The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar, an exclusive collection of 20 branded private villas that are set to redefine luxury living in Saudi Arabia.

Designed by the internationally acclaimed architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the residences are set within the breathtaking cliffs of the Wadi Safar district, offering a serene residential sanctuary that blends cultural heritage with contemporary design.

The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar will feature 20 properties, including 16 four- and five-bedroom villas, as well as four exclusive five-bedroom premium villas. Every villa is being built around the Greg Norman-designed Wadi Safar Signature Golf Course with uninterrupted views of the championship golf facility.

Villa owners will also benefit from seamless access to world-class amenities at the neighbouring 85-room The Chedi Hotel, which includes membership in an exclusive residents' club, along with exclusive access to fine dining, curated retail, spa and wellness facilities, as well as priority access to the Royal Equestrian and Polo Club, Wadi Safar and other exclusive facilities.

Each individual villa is designed to provide a seamless blend of luxury and cultural authenticity, offering a lifestyle that balances modern convenience with the timeless beauty of Wadi Safar.

The residences reflect a modern interpretation of Najdi architecture, incorporating heritage-inspired courtyards and walls that foster a sense of privacy, stillness, and connection to the natural landscape.

Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo, commented:“The launch of The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar is another significant step in offering a world-class collection of luxury branded hotel residences across Diriyah and Wadi Safar. We have already seen a fantastic response to residences that have gone on sale already, and we are anticipating significant interest for these outstanding homes when they are launched for sale later this year.”

“The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar represent a proud milestone in our Saudi journey. In partnership with Diriyah Company, we are introducing an address that blends cultural authenticity with contemporary design and service. Limited to 20 villas, each residence embodies the pride of ownership, elevated by the timeless quality and distinction of the Chedi brand. At Chedi, we believe true luxury lies in feeling at home, and we are excited to bring our tradition of thoughtful service, refined hospitality craftsmanship into residences that celebrate cultural heritage while creating a genuine sense of belonging for every homeowner.” – Stephan Schupbach, CEO, Chedi Hospitality.

Located just 15 minutes from Riyadh city center and 25 minutes from King Khalid International Airport, Diriyah and Wadi Safar offer residents both convenience and tranquility. The exclusive Wadi Safar will feature a mix of luxurious, branded residences alongside properties developed by global hospitality brands, ensuring a vibrant lifestyle and an outstanding quality of life.

The Chedi Residences are the latest addition to Diriyah's prestigious portfolio of branded residences, which also include Aman Residences, Amansamar in Wadi Safar, Armani Residences Diriyah, Baccarat Residences Diriyah, Corinthia Residences Diriyah, Raffles Residences Diriyah, The Ritz-Carlton Residences Diriyah, and The Ritz-Carlton Signature Collection Diriyah that in total comprise 300 branded residences.

About Diriyah:

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host approximately 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh's new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah's development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company:

Diriyah Company was launched in January 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund's (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah,“The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah's cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, Diriyah Company's mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.

About Chedi Hospitality:

With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, Chedi Hospitality's origins are anchored in the joy of discovery. From its earliest properties, the group has set new benchmarks by inviting discerning travellers to experience unparalleled hospitality in extraordinary, often undiscovered destinations. The sense of discovery combined with impeccably curated experiences and uncompromising comfort, remains integral to every Chedi property and further expressed in its enduring essence 'A Voyage Unbound', Chedi Hospitality's invitation to embark on a personalised journey with limitless potential. Today, Chedi Hospitality's distinguished portfolio features landmark properties such as Chedi Muscat in Oman, Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland, Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah in United Arab Emirates, Chedi Hotel & Residences Luštica Bay in Montenegro, Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar, Chedi El Gouna on the Red Sea in Egypt, the recently opened Chedi Hegra in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the newly launched development The Chedi Private Residences in Dubai, United Arabi Emirates. Building on this legacy, soon-to-be-announced properties will deliver impeccable immersions in standout locations across Europe, the Middle East, the US and Asia – further cementing Chedi Hospitality's reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality.