LVT Appoints Qualtrics Veteran Chris Beckstead As President

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.), the leader of rapidly deployable safety and security solutions, has appointed Chris Beckstead as its first president, effective in October.

Beckstead spent 12 years in leadership at Qualtrics, most recently as president, leading the company through its 2021 IPO. LVT CEO and co-founder Ryan Porter will partner with Beckstead to lead the company's expansion into new product verticals with agentic AI solutions, accelerating LVT's vision to transform the physical security market with data-driven intelligence.

At LVT, the future of security isn't about reactive alerts; it's about providing data intelligence for physical environments that enables prevention. By focusing on solutions that are fast to operationalize and require minimal infrastructure, LVT is positioned to put the power of data directly in the hands of its customers, driving growth and market leadership.

“LVT's evolution is remarkable. From a bootstrapped startup to one of the most advanced security and analytics companies in the U.S., the determination to innovate is what drew me here,” said Beckstead.“The team's passion and grit have set the foundation, and together we have an opportunity to redefine how security and data intelligence shape safer, smarter communities and businesses.”

LVT continues to rapidly scale, a rare feat for a company celebrating its 20th anniversary. It achieved a 483% revenue increase from 2021 to 2024 and exceeded a $1 billion valuation, driven by high demand for its advanced video security solutions.

Its customers include 94% of Fortune 100 retailers as well as a wide range of customers across education, property management, critical infrastructure, and government. LVT's first-of-its-kind agentic AI capabilities serve as a catalyst for its data-driven approach, focusing on objects, behaviors, and context, helping to deter unwanted behavior and rapidly investigate incidents for prosecution.

“We are at an inflection point, and I believe Chris is the perfect partner to lead our next chapter,” said Porter.“His experience scaling a company of Qualtrics' magnitude, combined with his passion for life safety, aligns perfectly with our mission. We are ready to work together to expand our market leadership and deliver on our vision.”

Beckstead is a seasoned business executive, having served as head of finance, chief operating officer, and president of Qualtrics over his 12-year tenure. Beckstead holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business.

