Allied Universal CEO Steve Jones Raises $2.5 Million For Human Trafficking Victims

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal® , the world's leading security and facility services provider, today announced that Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones and wife Stacy Jones, at their annual August fundraiser, raised approximately $2.5 million for Vera's Sanctuary. Vera's Sanctuary provides licensed drug treatment services for human trafficking victims ranging in age from 15 to 26.

“If someone in the U.S. is battling addiction, experiencing homelessness, or escaping domestic violence, they have access to nearly 30,000 residential care facilities. But for victims of human trafficking, there's only one licensed residential drug treatment shelter in the entire country-and it happens to be just miles from our global headquarters in Orange County,” Jones said.“That's why Stacy and I are committed to shining a spotlight on this critical issue. Each year, we underwrite and host our Hot Summer Nights charity event to raise awareness and ensure every dollar goes directly to supporting Vera's Sanctuary.”

This year's fundraiser was attended by more than 650 guests and supported by nearly 100 sponsors.

In the last seven years, the generous guests, donors and sponsors of the Jones' Hot Summer Nights fundraiser have raised more than $13 million for Vera's Sanctuary.

Residents of Vera's Sanctuary receive 30 hours of weekly therapeutic services, food, clothing, medical care, psychiatric services, prenatal support and transportation. The women benefit from educational instruction, vocational training, automobile gift programs, internships and job placement. There is no maximum length of stay. Every individual can heal at their own pace.

Since opening its doors in 2018, Vera's Sanctuary has provided rehabilitation to more than 600 women.

