Xplifi Launches AI-Powered Lead Generation Platform To Help Msps Win More Business

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xplifi, an AI-driven Lead as a Service (LaaS) company, today announced the launch of Xplifi MSP, a game-changing platform designed to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) consistently acquire high-quality leads at scale.Built specifically for MSPs, Xplifi MSP harnesses the power of AI to eliminate the guesswork in prospecting. For an introductory price of $195/month, the platform delivers a curated stream of high-intent leads that match each MSP's unique Ideal Customer Profile (ICP)-saving time, reducing marketing costs, and accelerating growth."We built a service that delivers a consistent flow of high-quality leads," said John McCallum, CEO of Xplifi. "By identifying and targeting each partner's ICP, we help MSPs focus their energy on closing deals-not chasing them."What Makes Xplifi MSP Different?.AI-Powered ICP Targeting – The platform builds and optimizes a custom target account list based on several key criteria..Vertical-Specific ABM Campaigns – Xplifi's proprietary ABM engine delivers industry-relevant messaging that resonates with target buyers..High-Quality, Ready-to-Nurture Leads – Partners receive qualified leads they can directly plug into their sales funnel."Xplifi MSP helps us streamline marketing, improve ROI, and scale faster," said Raul Zayas, CEO of ZTek Solutions. "We're seeing more qualified conversations with the right prospects, which is exactly what MSPs need to grow."Purpose-Built for MSPsXplifi MSP was designed from the ground up to solve a critical challenge for MSPs: achieving consistent pipeline growth without hiring additional staff or overburdening existing teams. By delivering AI-matched prospects with built-in vertical messaging, Xplifi empowers MSPs to spend less time hunting and more time closing.Learn More About the New Era for MSP GrowthXplifi will host a webinar on Wednesday, September 17, at 1:00 PM EDT to walk through its offering and showcase the new platform.Register for the webinar here:About XplifiXplifi is a purpose-built Lead as a Service (LaaS) platform that helps Managed Service Providers grow through intelligent lead generation and management. With AI at its core, Xplifi helps MSPs identify, target, and connect with their ideal customers-faster, smarter, and more affordably.Learn more about how Xplifi MSP works:

