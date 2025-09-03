Cameroon: Fish Farming Makes A Difference In The Fight To Improve Living Standards

Along the coast and in south-western regions of Cameroon, fish ponds have become not only centres of production but also hubs of opportunity and economic transformation. A new dynamic is bringing hope to fish farmers, including young people and women, thanks to the Livestock and Fish Farming Value Chain Development Project (PD-CVEP in the French acronym), financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to the tune of 84 million euros and implemented by Cameroon's Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries.

This transformation has been driven by a strain of the African catfish (clarias), which has the advantages of rapid growth, low fat content, and low mortality. The strain was developed by Cameroon's Agricultural Research Institute for Development. The fish are superior to earlier varieties in several ways: they reach a harvest weight of 350–500 grammes in just five to six months, compared to eight or nine months for earlier strains; the fry have a survival rate of 80 to 85%, compared to around 60% previously; and each female can produce 15,000 to 20,000 fry per cycle, with up to three cycles per year.

A total of 2,600 broodstock fish were delivered to 50 hatcheries selected for the pre-extension phase of the Project. The aim is to improve the genetic quality of the fish, strengthen the autonomy of fish farmers, and respond to food security challenges.

The pilot hatcheries have used the broodstock to produce and sell more than 115,000 fry since October 2024, mainly to be grown to full size. Results in the pre-extension phase have been very encouraging. Most of the hatcheries have reported satisfactory performance. Some of the broodstock, which were still immature when received, required a period of about three months for further growth, which was incorporated into the production schedule.

“The support given by the Project is encouraging us to go further. We have real motivation to continue what we've started. We thank all the partners who have made this progress possible. Today, I feel better equipped to make a profit from fish farming,” says Fanta Njifondjou Oumarou, a woman fish farmer in Limbé, a coastal town in north-western Cameroon.

The project goes far beyond the provision of broodstock. It is part of an integrated vision for the development of fish farming. A total of 280 fish farmers from different regions of Cameroon have received comprehensive training in all aspects of the value chain, from floating cage farming to reproduction, hatchery management, aquaculture feed, and business management. The aim is to strengthen the technical capacities of stakeholders, their economic resilience, and the quality of products offered on the local market.

The strategic objective of the Livestock and Fish Farming Value Chain Development Project is to increase annual national fish production by 10,000 tons by 2027, reducing dependence on imports and improving food security. To achieve this ambition, an AfDB mission in April 2025 recommended accelerating the supply of improved clarias and tilapia broodstock to enrich the gene pool. A total of 15,000 broodstock (12,000 clarias and 3,000 tilapia) are to be delivered under an agreement signed with the Agricultural Research Institute for Development.

A tripartite system involving the Institute, the Project, and the Ministry works closely with regional fish farming associations to ensure rigorous monitoring of the use and performance of broodstock. Quarterly technical reports, supported by a digital data collection system, enable monitoring of production levels, beneficiary satisfaction, and training effectiveness.

“We have received certified broodstock with very good yields. These are reliable strains that grow faster and avoid many of the problems associated with the irregularity and lack of traceability of the old strains. This will transform our production,” explains Hermine Kemedeu Tchuileu, a beneficiary based in Douala, Cameroon's economic capital.

Market demand is also undergoing a transformation. Market traders and restaurants appreciate the improved quality and taste of the fish produced from the new clarias broodstock.

“The flesh stays firm after grilling because it contains less fat than older strains. The flavour appeals to customers and my income has increased significantly,” says Ms. Moukoudi Mbappé Dolie, who sells grilled fish in Douala.

A field visit to the Deïdo and Dakar markets in Douala highlighted the difficult working conditions of fishmongers in Cameroon. This led to the inclusion in the Project of an upgrading plan for sales facilities, including the installation of hygienic counters, access to ice and running water, and proper security.

“The project gives us hope. Working in better conditions isn't a luxury – it's a necessity. Clean and secure counters will help us to preserve the fish better and to sell with dignity,” says Marthe Epoko, a vendor at the Deïdo market.

In the longer term, ongoing improvements to fish farms in Bamenda, Yaoundé, and Foumban will significantly strengthen the national supply of quality fish fry. These regional hubs will become strategic supply centres for hundreds of fish farmers across the country.

As can be seen, the PD-CVEP is more than a one-off support project. It is a genuine local development ecosystem, rooted in resilience, training, innovation, and inclusion. It is fully in line with Cameroon's national policy for rural transformation.

“We will provide close support to the beneficiary hatcheries. It is essential that traceability, broodstock performance, and the quality of the fry are guaranteed. This project is crucial for the future of our aquaculture sector,” emphasizes Victor Viban Banah, regional delegate of the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries for Cameroon's coastal region.

