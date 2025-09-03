Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Copper Nears $10,000 On U.S. Dollar Weakness And Chinese Demand


2025-09-03 10:11:38
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The price of %Copper is nearing $10,000 U.S. per tonne as the American dollar continues to weaken and Chinese demand remains strong.

Copper's price has increased over the last four weeks as global demand, particularly from China, remains firm.

On the London Metals Exchange, copper's prices traded at $9,928 U.S. a tonne on Sept. 2, nearing the key threshold of $10,000 U.S. per tonne.

Commodities analysts say copper is benefitting from a weak U.S. dollar, which has been softening as markets expect an interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Sept. 17.

However, the real boost is coming from China, where copper consumption rose 10% in the first half of this year, according to government data released in Beijing.

Wall Street firm %GoldmanSachs (NYSE: $GS) recently reiterated its year-end price for copper of $9,700 U.S. per metric tonne, warning that Chinese demand may soften heading into 2026.

"Broad activity data in China appears to be weakening, and apparent consumption growth of copper and aluminum has slowed in recent months, in line with our expectations," Goldman Sachs wrote in a note to clients.

In the first half of this year, January to June, the price of copper rose 26%, outpacing most other industrial metals.

