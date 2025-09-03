Putin Says 'Ready To Meet Zelensky But...': Russian President Insists War Is About 'People's Rights', Not Territory

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (September 3) reiterated that Moscow's war in Ukraine is not about territorial expansion but about defending“people's rights,” while restating his opposition to Kyiv joining NATO.

Putin said he agrees that every country has the right to choose its own security guarantees,“including Ukraine.” But, he stressed, this principle also applies to Russia's security.“We are against Ukraine joining NATO,” he declared, warning that the alliance's eastward expansion threatens Russian interests.

Meeting with Zelensky?

Putin also signaled conditional openness to direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, though he questioned their value.“I am ready to meet with him, but is there any sense to meet him?” he asked, suggesting skepticism about the possibility of meaningful negotiations under current conditions.

Ongoing war and stalemate

The remarks come as the war enters its third year, with frontlines largely frozen and both sides intensifying diplomatic efforts to win international support.

Ukraine continues to press for NATO membership and Western security guarantees, while Russia insists such steps would cross a“red line.”