Climate Injustice No Excuse For Pakistan's Climate Inaction
The 2022 floods – arguably the worst in Pakistan's history – submerged a third of the country, affected 33 million people, caused 1,700 deaths and resulted in US$30 billion worth of damages and economic losses, according to the World Bank.
Islamabad has rapidly climbed up global climate vulnerability indexes. In 2020, GermanWatch's Climate Risk Index ranked Pakistan fifth among countries most affected by extreme climatic events. Pakistan now tops that list, largely due to exceptionally high relative economic losses during the June-September 2022 monsoon season.
A climate catastrophe looms. In the current rainy season alone, climate-related disasters have killed 802 people, including 203 children – most of them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Infrastructure, crops and livestock have also suffered widespread damage.
Glacial melt, driven by rising temperatures, has led to the creation of thousands of glacial lakes in Pakistan's northern areas. These lakes pose the risk of sudden glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), which can unleash millions of cubic meters of water and debris within hours-threatening the lives and livelihoods of 7 million people in KP and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment