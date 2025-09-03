Climate Injustice No Excuse For Pakistan's Climate Inaction

MENAFN - Asia Times) From an abstract threat to an existential challenge, climate change has accelerated across the planet – wrecking ecosystems, sinking social structures and destroying livelihoods. Among the most vulnerable nations, Pakistan stands out as acutely exposed.

The 2022 floods – arguably the worst in Pakistan's history – submerged a third of the country, affected 33 million people, caused 1,700 deaths and resulted in US$30 billion worth of damages and economic losses, according to the World Bank.

Islamabad has rapidly climbed up global climate vulnerability indexes. In 2020, GermanWatch's Climate Risk Index ranked Pakistan fifth among countries most affected by extreme climatic events. Pakistan now tops that list, largely due to exceptionally high relative economic losses during the June-September 2022 monsoon season.

A climate catastrophe looms. In the current rainy season alone, climate-related disasters have killed 802 people, including 203 children – most of them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Infrastructure, crops and livestock have also suffered widespread damage.

Glacial melt, driven by rising temperatures, has led to the creation of thousands of glacial lakes in Pakistan's northern areas. These lakes pose the risk of sudden glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), which can unleash millions of cubic meters of water and debris within hours-threatening the lives and livelihoods of 7 million people in KP and Gilgit-Baltistan.