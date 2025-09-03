Age Concern Hampshire Expands Its Foot Care Services Across The County

MENAFN - Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire is growing its foot care services due to increased demand. As part of this growth, new clinics are being launched in North Hampshire, including in Tadley and Farnborough, with additional locations planned, helping to make essential foot health services more accessible to local residents in those areas.

This growth comes at a timely moment, aligning with Foot Health and Mobility Awareness Month in September, a national campaign that highlights how regular foot care plays a crucial role in maintaining independence, mobility and wellbeing as we age. With many older people at increased risk of foot related issues, early attention and consistent care can make a significant difference in quality of life and the 6-weekly foot health checks identify potential issues at an earlier stage.

“Our Foot Care service has seen a steady increase in demand, and we are proud to be growing to meet that need,” says Una Davey, Head of Commercial at Age Concern Hampshire.“The new clinics in North Hampshire will allow us to support even more people to remain active and independent for as long as possible.”

The clinics provide vital services such as toenail cutting and comprehensive foot health checks. Appointments are available every six weeks and delivered by qualified practitioners who are experienced in meeting the foot care needs of older people. Ongoing care helps to prevent issues that can impact mobility, comfort and overall wellbeing.

With services now expanding across Hampshire, Age Concern Hampshire is reaching more communities and supporting more people in leading healthy, mobile lives.

Appointments can be booked by calling 01962 868545 or by visiting:

To support the smooth running of the clinics, Age Concern Hampshire is seeking Volunteer Foot Care Receptionists to 'meet & greet' clients at various clinic locations. This key role involves providing a warm welcome and helping with light administrative tasks. Visit their website to find out more or to apply online: .



Editor's Notes:

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...