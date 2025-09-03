GST Reforms May Reduce J & K Revenue By 10-12%: CM Omar

J&K CM Omar Abdullah

New Delhi- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that the proposed GST reforms could reduce the UT's revenue by 10-12 per cent, adding to the severe fiscal crisis as its public revenues have“collapsed” in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In his written speech circulated at the 56th GST Council meeting, he called for the establishment of suitable mechanisms to ensure the fiscal stability of states and union territories.

“The major sectors of the economy, like tourism, transport, construction, automobiles have come to standstill post April 2025. The proposed reform can further reduce our GST revenues by 10-12 per cent. Hence as the Finance Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, I am of the opinion that establishing suitable mechanisms and safeguards for the fiscal stability of States and UTs is critical,” he said.

He highlighted the devastating impact of the event on the Union Territory's (UT) economy and called for the Centre's support to deal with the situation, particularly in view of the proposed GST rate rationalisation.

“We may go ahead with the rate rationalisation proposal, while devising a mechanism for compensating States/UTs for their fiscal stability and creating safeguards for translating the benefits from rationalization in the reduced prices to the masses of our country,” he said.