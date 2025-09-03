Tributary Terror In South Kashmir: A Crisis Beyond Compare
By Dr. Masoon Ahmad Beig
Climatic variability lies at the heart of the crisis unfolding in Jammu and Kashmir. This term captures shifts in weather patterns beyond typical events, such as the erratic Western disturbances delivering intense rains across the valley since mid-August 2025.
These downpours have triggered floods and landslides, killing at least 40 people and injuring scores more, with the southern districts hardest hit.
From a geographical perspective, attention often focuses on the Jhelum River's urban stretch in Srinagar, where planners prioritize embankments and dredging. Yet South Kashmir's tributaries bear the true burden, erasing homes, farms, and hopes when waters rise.
These tributaries, including Vishav, Lidder, Romushi, Rambiaara, Sandran, Brengi, Arpath, and Watyathroo, rampage through their catchments during heavy precipitation or cloudbursts.
