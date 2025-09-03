Three Persons Rescued After House Collapses In Jammu
Jammu- Three persons who were trapped after an old house collapsed due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir were rescued on Wednesday, officials said.
The incident took place in Kali Jhani Mohalla of Pacca Danga area.
Police and local residents immediately launched a rescue operation and evacuated the trapped persons, they said.
Local MLA Yudhvir Sethi, who supervised the operations, asked the Deputy Commissioner to dismantle the old and unsafe houses in the area as they pose a threat to locals.
In another incident, a building collapsed in the old city area. There were no reports of any casualty in the incident, as per officials.
