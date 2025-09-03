Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Versabank

Versabank


2025-09-03 10:08:22
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - VersaBank : Announced it has added two new receivable purchase program partners in Canada for the Receivable Purchase Program (RPP). The new partners include the Bank's first partner under the recent expansion of its RPP to include a securitized financing offering. The Bank has completed the first funding transaction for its RPP Securitization partner and expects funding for the other new partner to commence in the near term. VersaBank shares T are trading unchanged at $14.86.

MENAFN03092025000212011056ID1110012552

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search