Numinus Wellness Inc.

2025-09-03 10:08:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Numinus Wellness Inc. : Announced its financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2025. The Company's consolidated revenues increased by 81.6% in Q3 2025 to $1.8 million compared to $992,912 in Q3 2024. Numinus ended the quarter with a cash balance of $822,835. Numinus Wellness Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.05.

