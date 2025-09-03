Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


2025-09-03 10:08:20
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - Yukon Metals Corp : Provides an update from its exploration activities on its 100%-owned 7,000-hectare Birch Property, located 65 kilometres northeast of Burwash Landing, Yukon, and 200 kilometres northwest of Whitehorse. The 2025 drill program is well underway and has achieved its initial objective of intersecting skarn horizons thought to be responsible for a 1.4-kilometre-long gold and copper in soil anomaly grading up to 0.99 g/t Au and 0.24% Cu, as well as surface rock samples up to 14.1 g/t Au and 2.42% Cu. Yukon Metals Corp shares C are trading up $0.03 at $0.68.

Full Press Release:

