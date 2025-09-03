Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - CEA Industries Inc : Today announced the appointment of Dr. Russell Read, Ph.D., CFA, as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective immediately. Dr. Read brings more than three decades of global investment leadership and governance experience across sovereign wealth funds, pension systems, private investment firms, and financial institutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. CEA Industries Inc shares N are trading off $1.03 at $18.57.

