Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-03 10:08:17
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:02 AM EST - Electrovaya Inc. : Has successfully completed shipment of its first battery modules to Japan from its Canadian manufacturing facility. These modules were custom designed for a global construction equipment OEM and feature a new NMC based 51Ah cell format that features Electrovaya's proprietary Infinity technologies which significantly enhance safety and cycle life performance. Prior to the shipment, the new 1.5 kWh modules passed third-party UN38.3 testing at TÜV SÜD. Electrovaya Inc. shares T are trading up $0.56 at $8.49.

