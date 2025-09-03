Nexmetals Announces Selebi Mines Metallurgical Breakthrough: Unlocks Ability To Produce Separate High-Grade Saleable Copper & Nickel-Cobalt Concentrates

These breakthrough results represent a significant milestone for the Company. The optionality to produce both a saleable copper concentrate and a saleable nickel concentrate with cobalt supports potential restart scenarios with significantly lower capital intensity and decreased execution risk. Based on these results, the Company now has an alternative path forward in which an on-site smelter or hydrometallurgical facility may not be required, significantly derisking the capital requirements and operational complexity of future production at the Selebi Mines. For the first time since production began, the Selebi Mines will benefit from a flowsheet design that results in lower energy requirements and a substantially reduced environmental footprint when compared to historical operations. Overall, the Selebi Mines are now potentially positioned for a faster and more efficient restart.

Highlights, What This Means:

Alternative Development Option: These results suggest that an on-site smelter or hydrometallurgical plant may not be required, reducing a major capital and execution risk for the Selebi Mines.

Streamlined, Sustainable Operations: A smaller land footprint, lower energy demand, and no need for specialized smelter/hydrometallurgical skillsets significantly reduce operational complexity.

Baseline Results with Upside: Mineralogical studies and flowsheet optimization underway with the objective of improving recoveries.

Commercial Advantage : High-grade concentrates materially expand the commercial pathways available to the Company, providing flexibility in future potential offtake negotiations.

Major Milestone Achieved:

Metallurgical breakthrough: These results could significantly strengthen Selebi Mines' project, potentially creating a low-capital, low execution risk option for future production.



Excellent Initial Recoveries with the Objective to Increase Recoveries:



Copper concentrate - 87.0% Cu recovery Nickel concentrate - 55.9% Ni recovery and 64.7% Co recovery



High-Grade Saleable Concentrates:



Copper concentrate - 27.6% Cu Nickel concentrate - 10.5% Ni and 0.59% Co

Next Steps



Complete mineralogical studies on copper rougher tailings and nickel cleaner tailings streams to better understand nickel losses.

Assess finer regrind opportunities to improve nickel liberation and recovery.

Conduct batch tests on Selebi Main and Selebi North material individually.

Use results to optimize the flowsheet and mining sequence to drive higher overall recoveries. A concentrate quality assessment is underway with assay results expected in the coming weeks.

Morgan Lekstrom, CEO of the Company, commented: "This is the largest transformational step forward for the Selebi Mines that could materially change this asset. We now have the optionality to generate two separate saleable copper and nickel-cobalt concentrates, which may reduce or remove the need for capex to build a smelter / hydrometallurgy plant. This was a full underground bulk sample from both the Selebi North and Selebi Main deposits, representing what an operational profile would look like, another choice we made to derisk the future of this asset. This breakthrough reduces execution risk, broadens offtake opportunities, and provides a pathway to a potential restart of the project with significantly lower capital costs. Results from this new metallurgical direction, together with ongoing resource expansion drilling, will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate which we anticipate will demonstrate a significant improvement over the previous estimate. This is a key milestone that unlocks significant value for our shareholders."

Technical Details

The metallurgical testing was carried out by Blue Coast Research, in Parksville, British Columbia, Canada, to evaluate the metallurgical performance of the Selebi material. The metallurgical flowsheet used is conventional, with a primary grind size of 75 microns (P80), sequential flotation with simple chemistry, and a regrind of 35 microns (P80). The current testwork is appropriate for a future economic study, with further optimization expected as the project progresses. Additional variability testing on Selebi Main and Selebi North (N2/N3/South Limb) will support sequencing and help enable a path forward for a potential future restart.

Locked cycle testing achieved a nickel recovery of 55.9%. Of the nickel not recovered, 2.5% reported to the copper concentrate, which is not payable, while the remainder was lost to copper rougher tailings (24%) and nickel cleaner tailings (17.6%), as presented in Table 1. Losses in the cleaning stage were higher than typical for sequential circuits, suggesting opportunities to improve recovery. Some of these losses are likely due to fine pentlandite grains locked within pyrrhotite, which could be liberated with finer regrinding. Mineralogical studies are underway to confirm this, and future flotation optimization testwork is planned to target higher nickel recoveries. Note, the calculated head grade in the locked cycle test is above the MRE head grade for Selebi Mine which may result in higher recovery, this will be checked in the aforementioned variability testing.

Table 1: Lock Cycle Test -1 Metallurgical Results