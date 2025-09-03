Element 29 Continues Potential Resource Expansion Drilling At Its Elida Porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag Deposit In Perú

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling activities at its Elida Porphyry Copper ("") - Molybdenum ("") - Silver ("") Deposit ("") in central Perú.

Element 29 has launched a new exploration drilling program at Elida aimed at unlocking significant resource growth. Previous drilling recognized higher-grade Cu mineralization extending well beyond the current pit-constrained inferred mineral resource estimate1 (" Mineral Resource ") and has highlighted the potential for a deeper high-grade Cu-core - a hallmark of many economic porphyry Cu deposits. This drill campaign represents a major step toward realizing the full potential of Elida, with the opportunity to expand resources and advance the deposit.

The proposed drilling program will comprise up to 7,000 metres (" m ") of diamond drilling (Figure 1) and is designed to potentially expand the existing Mineral Resource and enhance the overall Cu-Mo-Ag grades. Planned drill holes will test the potential for resource expansion beyond the current pit shell to depths exceeding 1,000 m, while infill drilling to strengthen confidence in the existing Mineral Resource and enhance the overall Cu-Mo-Ag grades. In addition, exploration drilling outside the Mineral Resource will be supported by the 3D resistivity model derived from the recent magnetotellurics (" MT ") geophysical survey, which identified several high-priority untested targets (refer to news release - June 26, 2025 ).

To date, there has been insufficient exploration to increase the Mineral Resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in an increase in the tonnage and/or grades. However, several drill holes have already extended the porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag mineralization well beyond the current pit shell to depths exceeding 1,000 m, highlighting the strong growth potential of the Elida deposit.

Richard Osmond, President and CEO of Element 29, comments, "Results from ELID033 confirmed the high-grade mineralization extends well beyond the current pit shell and highlighted the potential for a high-grade copper-core at depth. With drilling now underway, the 2025 drill program offers a clear opportunity to grow the resource footprint and advance Elida toward a major copper discovery in a premier mining jurisdiction, delivering significant value for our shareholders."

The first drill rig is currently operating on ELID033, collared on the northwest side of the pit shell. This hole previously intersected 1,039.6m of 0.54% CuEq 2 (0.39% Cu, 0.036% Mo, 2.96 g/t Ag) from bedrock surface at 69.9 m including 310.1 m of 0.71% CuEq 2 (0.56% Cu, 0.040% Mo, 3.49 g/t Ag) from 799.5 m to the end of hole at 1,109.6 m (refer to news release - January 22, 2025 ). The hole was shutdown for operational reasons while still in higher-grade Cu-Mo-Ag mineralization. Core logging identified a marked increase in the chalcopyrite-to-pyrite ratio downhole, supported by an increase in the Cu/Sulfur ratio and overall Cu-grades, suggesting the potential presence of a high-grade Cu-core with associated bornite-rich mineralization at depth. The Company plans to continue drilling ELID033 to approximately 1,500 m while still in higher-grade Cu-Mo-Ag mineralization. This hole will test the potential for a high-grade Cu-core coincident with a large untested low-resistivity MT anomaly, representing a compelling opportunity for substantial resource expansion (Figure 2).

The second rig is set-up on ELID036, along the southwest side of the pit, approximately 100 m west of ELID023. Previous drilling in this area confirmed continuity of mineralization, with ELID023 intersecting 523.5 m of 0.35% CuEq 2 (0.24% Cu, 0.024% Mo, 2.9 g/t Ag), including 91 m of 0.56% CuEq 2 (0.41% Cu, 0.032% Mo, 4.1 g/t Ag) from bedrock surface at 87 m (refer to news release - January 19, 2022 ). The hole was terminated at 662.4 m without reaching the southern limit of mineralization, highlighting a much wider-than-anticipated zone of untested Cu-Mo-Ag mineralization along the southern margins of the porphyry system. ELID036 provides an opportunity to enhance the overall Cu-Mo-Ag grades within the Mineral Resource and to potentially expand resources beyond the current pit shell, without materially affecting the deposit's low 0.74:1 strip ratio. The hole is also targeting a large low-resistivity MT anomaly interpreted as strong hydrothermally altered host volcano-sedimentary rocks along the contact with the Elida porphyry intrusive complex, where higher-grade Cu-Mo-Ag mineralization is known to occur within the pit-shell. The plan is to drill ELID036 to a depth of 850 m while in ore-grade Cu-Mo-Ag mineralization potentially expanding the resources well beyond the current pit shell. (Figure 3).

About Elida Porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag Deposit

The Elida porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag deposit occurs along the east side of a large block of 29 contiguous concessions totaling 19,159.06 hectares (" ha ") that are 100% owned by Element 29 Resources Inc. The project is in west-central Perú and is road accessible from the capital city, Lima, along the Pan American Highway, 170 kilometres (" km ") northwest to the coastal city of Barranca, then inland 75 km along a secondary road with paved and unpaved surfaces.

Elida is well located for future mine development and will benefit from nearby infrastructure and a skilled workforce. The project is situated at a moderate elevation between 1,500 m and 2,000 m with access to transportation routes to coastal shipping ports and power infrastructure, including a 45 mega-watt hydroelectric generation facility situated just 15 km from the Property.

The Elida porphyry complex is a Cu-Mo-Ag mineralized multiphase porphyry system with a 2.5 x 2.5 km hydrothermal alteration footprint at surface, associated with Eocene-aged quartz monzonite stocks, emplaced into the Cretaceous volcano-sedimentary sequence and a granodiorite member of the Peruvian Coastal Batholith. Elida is one of the first Eocene-age mineralized porphyry systems discovered in Perú.

Previous drilling by Element 29 intersected multiple, long intervals of porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag mineralization which has been traced to a depth of greater than 900 m where it remains open. Most of the Cu-Mo mineralization is carried in A-veins, B-veins and C-veins that were formed during the waning stages of potassic alteration, with a significant secondary amount of Cu mineralization carried in later E-veins from a late chlorite-epidote overprint.

Based on 14,361.4 m of diamond drilling, Element 29 completed an independent pit-constrained Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate which outlined 321.7 million tonnes of 0.32% Cu, 0.029% Mo and 2.61 g/t Ag at a 0.2% Cu cut-off grade and a 0.74:1 strip ratio.

Information on the Mineral Resource is in the technical report, available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ , titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimation of the Elida Porphyry Copper Project in Perú" with an effective date of September 20, 2022 and prepared in accordance with Form 43-101F1 by Marc Jutras, PEng MASc, Principal, Mineral Resources, Ginto Consulting Inc., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who is independent of Element 29 Resources Inc.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Osmond (P.), Element 29's President and CEO, who is the " Qualified Person " as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Element 29 Resources Inc.

Element 29 is an emerging junior resource company with a highly experienced management team and board focused on exploring and potentially developing Tier-1 copper deposits in Perú, one of the lowest-cost, lowest-risk mining jurisdictions globally.

The Company's principal objective is to explore and significantly expand its Elida Porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag Deposit in west-central Perú. Alongside Elida, the Company has three early stage, highly prospective porphyry Cu projects in Perú for more than 25,000 ha of titled concession. These include the Flor de Cobre porphyry Cu-Mo prospect situated in the Southern Perú Copper Belt, just 26 km from the Cerro Verde copper mine (Freeport-Buenaventura)3 as well as the Paka and Pahuay porphyry Cu skarn prospects related to potential tertiary-aged, mineralized porphyry complexes intruding along the eastern margin of the Peruvian Coastal Batholith.

All projects are well located for future mine development and will benefit from nearby infrastructure including roads, powerlines, ports, water, and a skilled workforce.

More information is available at .