Besra Gold Announces Update On Legal Proceedings

Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - We refer to the Company's ASX announcement released on 1 July 2025, which pertains to the legal proceedings in the Supreme Court of Victoria between Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (the) and Jura Trust Limited () (the).

The Company advises that it has resolved the Proceedings on mutually agreeable, confidential terms with Jura.

The Company confirms that it is in compliance with ASX Listing Rule 3.1.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

Michael Higginson

Company Secretary