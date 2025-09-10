Joonhyuk Yang is an assistant professor of marketing at the Mendoza College of Business, University of Notre Dame. His research interests are at the intersection of marketing and technology. He currently focuses on topics related to the digital economy, such as platforms, advertising, and AI/ML applications to managerial and policy questions.

