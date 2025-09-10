Tim Bale
Tim Bale graduated from Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge. After teaching English in Spain, he did a Masters Degree at Northwestern University in the USA. Following a few years spent working for the NHS, he returned to do a PhD at the Department of Politics at Sheffield University. After Sheffield, he taught politics at Victoria University of Wellington in and then at Sussex University until 2012. In 2008 he won the Political Studies Association's Bernard Crick Prize for Outstanding Teaching. In 2011 he received the W.J.M. Mackenzie prize for his book The Conservative Party from Thatcher to Cameron, the second edition of which was published in late 2016. Other books include The Conservatives since 1945: the Drivers of Party Change; Five Year Mission. The Labour Party under Ed Miliband; and The Conservative Party after Brexit: Turmoil and Transformation. The 4th edition of his textbook on European Politics was published in 2017 and he is currently working on the 5th edition. Tim's media work includes writing for various national and international newspapers, and he has appeared on various radio and television programmes at home and abroad. He tweets @ProfTimBale. You can find his non-academic writing on his proftimbale blog.Experience
