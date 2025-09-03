Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Parliament To Ratify Several International Agreements

2025-09-03 10:06:00
Qabil Ashirov

The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan is set to ratify a series of international agreements, Azernews reports. The matter has been included in the agenda of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Committee meeting scheduled for September 10.

The agreements under consideration include:

The draft law on approving the Kigali Amendment of October 15, 2016, to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

The draft law on approving the Agreement on Cooperation of CIS Member States in Preventing and Responding to Public Health Emergencies of a Sanitary-Epidemiological Nature.

The draft law on approving the Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan, represented by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and the International Telecommunication Union on the hosting, organization, and financing of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25).

The draft law on approving the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Azerbaijan, represented by the Ministry of Economy, and the Islamic Development Bank Group on the guarantees to be provided by Azerbaijan as host country for the IsDB Group Annual Meetings in 2026.

In addition, the committee will also review the draft law on Azerbaijan's accession to the Constitution of the European Commission for the Control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease.

