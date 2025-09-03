Ukraine Thwarts Russian Drone Threats On Mykolaivkherson Highway
“Since August 27, not a single enemy drone has reached the M-14 highway. But that does not mean the road is safe - the enemy continues attempts to carry out terrorist attacks,” Zavtonov said.
According to him, countermeasures remain in place and Ukrainian forces continue targeting Russian logistics, which is yielding results.
Zavtonov also noted that over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched three unsuccessful assault attempts in the Kherson sector of the front, using small groups to try to approach Ukrainian positions. All attacks were repelled, with the enemy suffering losses.
In the zone of responsibility of the 30th Marine Corps, Ukrainian forces eliminated 13 Russian soldiers and destroyed 17 pieces of military equipment in one day, the spokesperson confirmed. Additional enemy losses are being verified.
Zavtonov stressed that Ukrainian defenders maintain full control of the situation on the Kherson front, holding defensive lines, responding swiftly to assaults, and inflicting significant manpower and equipment losses on the occupiers.
He also dismissed Russian propaganda maps showing Kherson, Mykolaiv, and other regions as allegedly“annexed,” emphasizing:“This has nothing to do with the real situation. The enemy cannot advance on the Kherson front - all their assaults have been repelled, and their losses are mounting. As always, they try to compensate by attacking civilians.”Read also: War update: 166 combat engagements on frontline in past 24 hours, fiercest battle s in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka
As reported earlier, Russian drone strikes continue to complicate logistics on the Kherson–Mykolaiv highway, though transport remains operational. Anti-drone net installations have been ongoing in Kherson region for nearly a year, reinforcing roads with materials proven resistant to both UAV attacks and climate conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment