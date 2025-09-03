Russian Drone Hits Civilian Bus In Kostiantynivka, Injuring Three People
The attack occurred around 7:35 on September 2. The victims include two women aged 43 and 64, as well as the 77-year-old bus driver.
Police said the driver was trapped inside the bus. Local residents tried unsuccessfully to free him until police officers arrived; together they managed to pull the man to safety.
The situation remained highly dangerous as enemy drones continued circling overhead, threatening another strike.
All three victims received first aid from paramedics before being transported to hospital.
As reported earlier, Russian attacks wounded 14 civilians across Donetsk region on September 2.
