Azerbaijan, Jordan Set Sights On Expanding Bilateral Cooperation (PHOTO)
Gafarova highlighted the strong diplomatic ties between the two friendly and brotherly nations, noting that since the establishment of relations 32 years ago, bilateral cooperation has reached a high level. She added that there are now significant opportunities to further strengthen collaboration in multiple sectors.
The meeting underscored the high level of inter-parliamentary relations, with both sides emphasizing the importance of reciprocal visits and the work of parliamentary friendship groups. Gafarova expressed satisfaction with Jordan's active participation in the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN).
The speaker also shared views on the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and discussed cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Jordanian parliaments within international organizations, wishing Ambassador Al-Nahar continued success in his work.
Ambassador Al Nahar expressed his gratitude for the meeting and highlighted efforts made during his tenure to further strengthen bilateral relations. He reaffirmed his commitment to actively promoting closer ties between Azerbaijan and Jordan.
Other topics of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.
