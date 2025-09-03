Princess Alia Honors 52 Winning Public Schools In Sunbula 2025 Initiative

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra) – Her Royal Highness Princess Alia Tawfiq Tabbaa on Wednesday sponsored a ceremony honoring the winning public schools in "Sunbula 2025" initiative, launched by the Al-Joud Foundation for Scientific Care, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.During the ceremony, Dr. Nawaf Ajarmeh, Secretary General of the Ministry of Education for Educational Affairs, underlined the initiative's "prominent" role in developing voluntary teamwork with Jordan's schools and the local community.Ajarmeh added that the initiative had a "tangible impact" in achieving development and modernization processes within schools, as part of projects overseen by male and female teachers, praising their efforts and achievements, which serve as a "model for building and advancing the Kingdom".Ajarmeh indicated that the ministry is "proud" of such schemes that enhance skills and overcome challenges to achieve desired goals.During the ceremony, 52 public schools from the Kingdom's various governorates were honored, which were earlier picked by a special assessment committee for this purpose.Talking about their experience and engagement, several teachers spoke about the initiative's impact on them personally, adding that projects had brought "real value to their students, schools, and local communities."