UNICEF: 6 Million Children To Miss Out On Education Due To Aid Decline
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 3 (Petra) – About six million children could be denied education by the end of 2026 due to an expected significant cut in international aid, bringing the total number of children out of school to 278 million worldwide, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned Wednesday.
In a statement on its official website, the organization said government development aid allocated to education will drop by $3.2 billion by next year, a 24 percent decrease from 2023, if cuts announced by the US, Germany, and France are implemented.
Countries, such as Haiti, Somalia, and the Palestinian territories, could lose about 10 percent of their national education budgets, while some 350,000 Rohingya refugee children from Myanmar are at risk of permanently missing out on basic education, UNICEF added.
