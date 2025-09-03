Gastric Cancer Pipeline 2025: Latest FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, And Emerging Therapies Assessment By Delveinsight Eli Lilly And Company, Beigene, Hutchison Medipharma, Astellas Pharma, Henlix

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Gastric Cancer pipeline constitutes 200+ key companies continuously working towards developing 220+ Gastric Cancer treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Gastric Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Gastric Cancer Market.

The Gastric Cancer Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Gastric Cancer Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Gastric Cancer treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Gastric Cancer companies working in the treatment market are Hubro Therapeutics, Cello Therapeutics, Idience, Leap Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, BeiGene, Hutchison MediPharma, Astellas Pharma, Henlix Biotech, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Neovii Biotech, Genmab/Janssen Biotech, Rapa Therapeutics LLC, HiberCell, Inc., and others , are developing therapies for the Gastric Cancer treatment



Emerging Gastric Cancer therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- FMPV-1, CE008, Venadaparib, DKN-01, Abemaciclib, Tislelizumab, Fruquintinib, Zolbetuximab, HLX10, Camrelizumab, Catumaxomab, Amivantamab, RAPA-201, HC 5404 FU, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Gastric Cancer market in the coming years.

In March 2025, The FDA awarded orphan drug designation to HLX22, a novel anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of gastric cancer. This status offers multiple development incentives, such as tax credits for clinical trial expenses, exemption from new drug application fees, and seven years of market exclusivity once approved. These advantages are designed to speed up the development and availability of HLX22, helping patients-especially those with HER2-positive metastatic gastric (GI) or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer-gain earlier access to this therapy. In February 2025, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, based in South Korea, announced favorable results from a Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating Tivumecirnon in combination with MSD's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for patients with advanced or metastatic gastric cancer. The study was conducted in collaboration with MSD and RAPT Therapeutics. Tivumecirnon's development has been a joint effort, with RAPT Therapeutics licensing it to Hanmi in 2019, followed by a clinical collaboration agreement with MSD in 2020.

Gastric Cancer Overview

Gastric cancer, also known as stomach cancer, is a diverse illness that necessitates ongoing study and care in the areas of early detection, prevention, and cutting-edge treatment alternatives. The global distribution of GC varies significantly between geographical regions, demonstrating the wide range of factors that affect the disease's incidence, survival, and death.

Emerging Gastric Cancer Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



FMPV-1: Hubro Therapeutics

CE008: Cello Therapeutics

Venadaparib: Idience

DKN-01: Leap Therapeutics

Abemaciclib: Eli Lilly and Company

Tislelizumab : BeiGene

Fruquintinib: Hutchison MediPharma

Zolbetuximab: Astellas Pharma

HLX10: Henlix Biotech

Camrelizumab: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Catumaxomab: Neovii Biotech

Amivantamab: Genmab/Janssen Biotech

RAPA-201: Rapa Therapeutics LLC HC 5404 FU: HiberCell, Inc.

Gastric Cancer Route of Administration

Gastric Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Gastric Cancer Molecule Type

Gastric Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Gastric Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Gastric Cancer Assessment by Product Type

Gastric Cancer By Stage and Product Type

Gastric Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

Gastric Cancer By Stage and Route of Administration

Gastric Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type Gastric Cancer by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Gastric Cancer Report covers around 230+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Gastric Cancer Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Gastric Cancer are - EMD Serono, Sumitomo Pharma, LintonPharm Co., Ltd., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K., Genentech, Exelixis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Leap Therapeutics, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical, Ellipses Pharma, Amgen, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, LianBio LLC, Chengdu Kanghong Biotech,Eisai Inc., AB Science, Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Miracogen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck Sharp, and others.

Gastric Cancer Pipeline Analysis:

The Gastric Cancer pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Gastric Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Gastric Cancer Treatment.

Gastric Cancer key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Gastric Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Gastric Cancer market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Gastric Cancer Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in the number of patients suffering from Gastric Cancer, increasing awareness about the disease are some of the important factors that are fueling the Gastric Cancer Market.

Gastric Cancer Pipeline Market Barriers

However, late diagnosis of the Disease, lengthier treatment duration and other factors are creating obstacles in the Gastric Cancer Market growth.

Scope of Gastric Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Gastric Cancer Companies: Hubro Therapeutics, Cello Therapeutics, Idience, Leap Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, BeiGene, Hutchison MediPharma, Astellas Pharma, Henlix Biotech, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Neovii Biotech, Genmab/Janssen Biotech, Rapa Therapeutics LLC, HiberCell, Inc., and others

Key Gastric Cancer Therapies: FMPV-1, CE008, Venadaparib, DKN-01, Abemaciclib, Tislelizumab, Fruquintinib, Zolbetuximab, HLX10, Camrelizumab, Catumaxomab, Amivantamab, RAPA-201, HC 5404 FU, and others

Gastric Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Gastric Cancer current marketed and Gastric Cancer emerging therapies Gastric Cancer Market Dynamics: Gastric Cancer market drivers and Gastric Cancer market barriers

