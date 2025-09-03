Bertolino LLP Awards $2,500 Scholarship To Sakethram Ramakrishnan For Bold Vision On Regulatory Future.

MENAFN - GetNews) Sakethram Ramakrishnan receives $2,500 to dedicate to his studies at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Bertolino LLP and its Texas professional license defense lawyers offer their heartiest congratulations to Sakethram Ramakrishnan for winning the 2025 Impact in Government Scholarship . This scholarship prompted applicants to answer the following question:

"How will the recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions and the current makeup of the Supreme Court change what the future regulatory world looks like in 50 years?”

Ramakrishnan responded to the scholarship prompt with an eloquent and well-informed challenge to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Chevron Doctrine. He introduces viewers to a future of unregulated gene modification in media res, discussing how a lack of expert oversight may lead to an unchecked“designer baby” industry.

"If gene-editing technology becomes commonplace while the law is still catching up, do we enter an era where parents customize children not because it's deemed safe or ethical but simply because no one has stopped them?” he asks.

Ramakrishnan's video elaborates on the need for knowledgeable oversight in fields where new technologies and processes become commonplace significantly faster than judicial representatives can agree on appropriate regulations.

His opinions come not only from thorough engagement with the Supreme Court's decision but also from a vast history of civil service, medical research, and individual development. Ramakrishnan's many achievements include the following:

. Completing over 300 hours as an intern at Peach Clinic in Suwanee, GA

. Participating in the highest-level courses in Spanish at the Boston Medical Spanish Center

. Working as a student researcher at Argonne National Lab, presenting work to federal researchers, and using 520-node compute clusters to develop and analyze genetic datasets for drug discovery

. Working in the ER, ICU, and operating room at SPARSH Hospital in India

. Redesigning data collection methods for a GERD trial using Python scripts

. Serving (and continuing to serve) as the youngest board member with SoChabe Zambia

. Raising $230,000 to build a rural clinic

. Creating Georgia's first student-run civic healthcare coalition, working directly with legislators to expand rural telemedicine access through public libraries

. Running the Biology Olympiad team at his high school, growing it to become one of the top five largest in the state

The scholarship selection committee hopes that Ramakrishnan's $2,500 will help him find the happy medium between his study of bioinformatics and mathematics and his drive to offer concrete medical support to everyone in need.

Students wishing to apply for next year's Impact in Government Scholarship can keep an eye on the scholarship's terms and conditions page for updated qualifying criteria.

