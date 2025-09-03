Endoacustica Launches A1 Compact Digital Voice Recorder With Encrypted Audio Storage
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Endoacustica has introduced the Small Digital Voice Recorder A1, a miniature audio capture device engineered for clarity, discretion, and secure operation. At only 2.1 x 1 x 0.5 cm-smaller than a coin-the A1 integrates professional-grade recording capabilities into an ultra-compact form, suitable for investigative, academic, legal, and corporate applications.
The recorder supports sampling rates up to 44 kHz, delivering audio fidelity comparable to CD quality. A high-sensitivity Knowles otophone microphone captures clear voice input from distances exceeding 10 meters, even in moderately noisy environments. With a signal-to-noise ratio of 65 dB, recordings maintain natural tonal balance and intelligibility.
Voice-activated recording (VAS) and automatic gain control (AGC) optimize performance by adjusting input levels dynamically and initiating recording only when sound is detected. This conserves both battery life and storage space. Scheduled recording functions allow users to set precise start times, daily or weekly intervals, or calendar-based triggers, enabling hands-free operation for recurring sessions.
Audio is stored on removable microSD cards up to 32GB, supporting both uncompressed 10-bit PCM and ADPCM 4-bit formats. All files are secured with 128-bit encryption, preventing unauthorized access to sensitive content. Recordings are saved in standard WAV format, ensuring broad compatibility and easy playback or editing on Microsoft Windows systems using the included software.
Power is supplied via an external rechargeable lithium battery, with consumption as low as 1.6 mA in standby mode. This efficiency ensures extended readiness between charges, making the device suitable for long-term deployment in surveillance or monitoring scenarios.
Designed for professionals who require reliability in dynamic environments, the A1 serves journalists documenting interviews, investigators gathering evidence, legal personnel recording statements, and business executives capturing meeting notes. Students and creatives also benefit from its portability and ease of use for lecture capture or idea logging.
Despite its minimal footprint, the unit is built for durability and consistent performance. Its passive design lacks visible indicators, enhancing concealability during covert use.
About the Organization
Endoacustica is a leading European developer of advanced audio surveillance and recording technology, headquartered in Italy. With over two decades of expertise, the company designs discreet, high-performance devices for law enforcement, intelligence professionals, journalists, and privacy-conscious users worldwide. Focused on innovation, data integrity, and operational resilience, Endoacustica continues to set standards in portable digital recording solutions.
