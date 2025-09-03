Wonder World Travels Announces Budget-Friendly Phuket And Krabi Tour Package
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wonder World Travels, a pioneer in delivering exceptional travel adventures, is delighted to unveil its new Phuket and Krabi Tour Package, priced from an affordable INR 30,000. This 6-day expedition, crafted for Indian explorers, offers an extraordinary journey through Thailand's stunning Phi Phi Islands, James Bond Island, and the captivating Krabi Four Islands, blending scenic wonders with cultural immersion.
Experience Thailand's Tropical Charm
This carefully curated tour package invites travellers to discover the vibrant allure of Phuket and the serene beauty of Krabi. From thrilling island adventures to moments of tranquil relaxation, this itinerary promises an unforgettable escape. Perfect for those seeking adventure, romance, or a family-friendly getaway, this tour showcases Thailand's coastal treasures in style.
Package Highlights:
Phi Phi Islands: Dive into sparkling waters, marvel at coral reefs, and visit the iconic Maya Bay, a haven of natural beauty.
James Bond Island: Sail through Phang Nga Bay's striking limestone peaks and emerald waters, featured in the classic The Man with the Golden Gun.
Krabi Four Islands: Explore the pristine shores of Krabi's four islands, including the breathtaking Railay Beach and picturesque Chicken Island.
Cultural Delights: Indulge in authentic Thai cuisine, wander vibrant local markets, and embrace Thailand's rich traditions.
Tour Details:
Duration: 6 Days / 5 Nights
Start Location: Phuket
End Location: Krabi
Price: Starting at ?30,000 per person (covering accommodation, select meals, guided tours, and inter-island transfers)
Why Wonder World Travels?
Wonder World Travels is dedicated to creating accessible, high-quality travel experiences. With thoughtfully designed itineraries, comfortable accommodations, and expert local guides, this package ensures a seamless and enriching journey. Our mission is to make Thailand's tropical paradises available to all, without compromising on value or experience.
Book Your Tropical Escape Now!
The Phuket and Krabi Tour Package is now available for booking, with limited spots for this exclusive offer. Don't miss your chance to experience Thailand's coastal gems at an unbeatable price. For more information or to secure your spot, visit Wonder World Travels' website.
About Wonder World Travels
Wonder World Travels is a premier India-based travel agency specialising in curated international and domestic tour packages. Committed to affordability and excellence, we craft journeys that inspire wonder and create lasting memories for every traveller.
Contact Us
Wonder World Travels
Email: ...
Phone: +91 85888 24351
Website:
