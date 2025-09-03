Meghalaya Announces Autumn Calendar 2025, Unveiling A Stellar Line-Up Of Global Artists And World-Class Festivals Across The State
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 3, 2025: The Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, has officially launched the Autumn Calendar 2025, unveiling a stellar line-up of festivals, thereby cementing Meghalaya's position as one of India's most vibrant cultural destinations. With world-class performances, international sporting contests, literary dialogues, and sustainable showcases, the calendar captures the spirit of Meghalaya as a global hub for culture, music, and tourism.
Launching the calendar, Shri Paul Lyngdoh, Hon'ble Minister of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, announced,“These festivals should not be seen as expenses but as investments that attract visitors, empower our local talents, boost the local economy, and create resources to support other essential sectors.” The scale and diversity of these festivals reflect Meghalaya's confidence in positioning itself as a cultural powerhouse while ensuring that our youth and communities benefit directly from these initiatives.
CM Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project: Daily Music Across the State
A defining highlight of 2025 will be the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (CM-MGMP), which will host daily music sessions across the state throughout the season. The programme has already created a remarkable impact; over 7,750 artists have performed in more than 13,000 shows, generating 175 salaried jobs for crew and coordinators alone. This year, the project will provide the cultural rhythm to Meghalaya's Autumn Calendar, ensuring that local talent remains at the forefront alongside global stars.
Local artists from CM-MGMP will participate in the North-East India Festival – Singapore, later this month. Additionally, another group of artists will travel to Osaka, Japan, for the World Expo.
Megha Kayak Festival (October 14-18, Umtham Village, Ri-Bhoi)
The 2025 edition will bring even more excitement, with Ri-Bhoi and the Whitewater Village preparing to host kayakers from around the globe. Adventure enthusiasts and visitors alike can look forward to thrilling whitewater action in one of the world's most beautiful natural settings.
In 2024, the festival featured three high-octane races with prize money of USD 20,000, cementing Meghalaya's reputation as a global kayaking destination.
Ahor 4×4 Off-Road Challenge (October 23–25)
One of the Northeast's toughest and most-followed motorsport events, the seventh edition promises even tougher tracks and thrilling action for off-roaders and fans.
Last year, the event drew participants and enthusiasts from across India, adding motorsport to Meghalaya's cultural identity.
Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival (November 14–15, JN Stadium Polo, Shillong)
The much-awaited Cherry Blossom Festival moves to Shillong's JN Stadium this year, placing the celebration at the very heart of the city. Headliners include Jason Derulo, The Script, Nora Fatehi, and other international icons yet to be announced.
In 2024, global sensations Akon, Boney M, and Clean Bandit performed to massive crowds. A government investment of ₹5 crore generated an economic return of nearly ₹60 crore, underscoring the festival's immense tourism potential.
Shillong Literary Festival (November 20–22)
The fifth edition of Shillong Literary Festival returns with a fresh line-up of acclaimed authors, poets, and thinkers.
In 2024, literary giants such as Vikram Seth and Shobhaa De graced the event, attracting nearly 20,000 visitors for three days of dialogue and creativity.
Me·gong Festival (November 28–29, Songsak, East Garo Hills)
Celebrating Meghalaya's culture, food, crafts, and music, the 2025 edition promises to be a showcase of authenticity fused with global influences.
Last year, legendary band EUROPE along with CM-MGMP supported grassroots artists, left the festival-goers spellbound.
Winter Tales Festival (December 11–13, Ward's Lake)
The season concludes with Winter Tales: A beautiful festival at the Nan Polok (Ward's Lake) dedicated to celebrating Meghalaya's indigenous Arts, Craft, Music, Food and Brews.
In 2024, the festival featured performances by Grassroots, Blue Temptation, Maya Lyngdoh, and Lil Mama, along with storytelling sessions, a haiku jam, and the poignant photo-travelogue“Through My Father's Eyes.”
The Government of Meghalaya views these festivals as strategic investments. In 2024, an overall expenditure of ₹23.50 crore generated a return of ₹133.42 crore, proving the transformative impact of culture and tourism on the state's economy.
With international artists, global athletes, celebrated writers, and thousands of grassroots musicians, Meghalaya's Autumn Calendar 2025 is set to be its most sustainable and impactful cultural season yet.
