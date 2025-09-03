Bright MLS Launches Bright Solutions: A New Suite Of Technology Products For The Real Estate Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MLS Now Signed as First Customer

North Bethesda, Md., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright MLS, the nation's largest multiple listing service today announced the launch of Bright Solutions, a new suite of six technology products designed to address common industry needs and help brokers, agents, Associations, and MLSs meet the challenges of a rapidly changing real estate landscape.

The initial Bright Solutions product suite includes tools for listing management, media coordination, broker administration, team collaboration, market analytics, and advertising. Each product can be adopted individually or as part of a complete suite, providing flexibility for organizations of different sizes and goals.

“Change in real estate is accelerating, and Bright Solutions delivers the tools professionals need to adapt and thrive,” said Brian Donnellan, President & CEO Bright MLS .“As industry consolidation, shifting policies, and heightened competition from national platforms increase pressure on organizations to show tangible value to members and clients, Bright Solutions offers them flexible and scalable AI-powered technology products from a trusted partner aligned with their success.”

MLS Now Joins as First Customer

MLS Now, the largest multiple listing service in Ohio with more than 14,000 real estate professionals, has signed on as the first Bright Solutions customer and will begin to integrate Bright Listing Manager into its system.

“We are proud to be the first to adopt Bright Solutions and to join in this important alliance,” said Garry Marsoubian, CEO of MLS Now .“We see this partnership as a way to strengthen our services, deliver greater value to our members, and ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation in the industry. Guided by our new brand position-Your Market. Your Moment.-this step reflects our commitment to Powering Progress for our members and the communities they serve.”

Six Tools in Initial Product Suite

The launch of Bright Solutions marks the next step in an evolution for Bright MLS that began in 2017 and reflects the company's strategic vision to realign the roles of MLSs, brokers, teams, and agents in ways that strengthen the industry. Specifically aligned with the needs of Brokers and Associations, shaped by daily operational experience, informed by market pressures, and tested at scale by real estate professionals across diverse markets, the initial product suite contains six innovative tools:

Bright Listing Manager – Next-generation tools for managing listings

Bright Media – Streamlined media coordination for content creators

Bright Admin – A broker dashboard for administrative oversight

Bright Teams – Tools to support collaboration and team management

Bright Analytics – Market research and reporting capabilities

Bright Promote – Advertising and promotion tools for listings

Bright Solutions tools are fully customizable, can be used individually or together, and are designed to adapt quickly as industry needs evolve.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS is the engine behind some of the most powerful and dynamic real estate markets in the country. As the largest multiple listing service in the United States, Bright empowers over 100,000 real estate professionals with real-time data, deep market intelligence, and the tools to serve more than half a million buyers and sellers each month across six states-Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia-and the District of Columbia. In 2024 alone, Bright powered more than 430,000 listings, far outpacing other large MLSs. Bright was built to lead. Backed by a nationally respected research team, Bright delivers trusted housing intelligence that powers decisions and best-in-class tools designed to push organized real estate forward, creating a more transparent, competitive, and informed marketplace. Learn more at BrightMLS.com .

