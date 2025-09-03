Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. And Evolve Strategic Element Royalties Ltd. Announce $20 Million Financing
| Fraser Laschinger
President and CEO
Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.
Tel: (416) 628-5910
| Joseph de la Plante
President and CEO
Evolve Strategic Element Royalties Ltd.
Tel: (514) 546-1070
Cautionary Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,“ forward-looking statements ”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as“may”,“should”,“anticipate”,“will”,“estimates”,“believes”,“intends”“expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Proposed Transaction, timing of the Proposed Transaction and ability to complete the Proposed Transaction and/or the Offering, the consolidation of Voyageur's common shares, the Evolve Offering, the timing and the size of the Evolve Offering, and the future business of the Resulting Issuer. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the parties, including expectations and assumptions concerning (i) Voyageur, Evolve, the Resulting Issuer, and the Proposed Transaction, (ii) the timely receipt of all required shareholder, court and regulatory approvals and consents (as applicable), including the approval of the CSE, (iii) the proposed Evolve Offering, and the terms and size of the Evolve Offering, and the closing of the Evolve Offering, if any, and (iii) the satisfaction of other closing conditions in accordance with the terms of the Definitive Agreement. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the parties. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of Voyageur and Evolve at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, neither Voyageur nor Evolve undertakes any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.
Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Voyageur should be considered highly speculative.
The CSE has not passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States or in any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom.
