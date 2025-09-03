Celebrating 20 Years Of Fresh! Olivia's Organics Marks 20Th Anniversary With Meaningful Year Of Giving, Special Community Events And Initiatives, And $1 Million Commitment From Olivia's Children's Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pioneer in the Organic Produce Space to Commemorate Anniversary with Initiatives Focused on Giving Back to Customers and Community: Special Anniversary Event Held on September 4th

CHELSEA, Mass., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olivia's Organics , the number one organic salad brand in the Northeast proudly rooted in the heritage of State Garden, a fourth-generation, family-owned business, today, proudly announced the celebration of its 20th anniversary.The company is marking the occasion with a series of special events, initiatives and commemorations coined“A Year of Fresh,” all aimed at celebrating the Olivia's Organics community and giving back to deserving nonprofits across New England.

To kick off the celebration, Olivia's Organics is hosting a 20th Anniversary Sunset Soirée on September 4, 2025, inviting customers, community members and Olivia's fans to celebrate the milestone through an invite-only evening on the Boston waterfront. Throughout the year, Olivia's Organics will host in-store promotions, community events and provide meaningful nonprofit support, including a commitment from the Olivia's Children's Foundation to donate $1 Million to children's charities throughout the next five years.

“Two decades is a milestone worth marking, and it's incredible to see how Olivia's Organics has grown into the Northeast's leading organic salad brand,” said State Garden CEO Mark DeMichaelis.“For 20 years, families have trusted Olivia's for fresh, healthy, and delicious greens, and that's a responsibility we don't take lightly. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we wanted to focus not only on the strength of our brand and products, but also on giving back to the community that has supported us every step of the way.”

About A Year of Fresh Programming and Events

As Olivia's Celebrates two decades of providing its beloved greens to families, highlights of the year will include:



September 4 th Sunset Soirée – Olivia's will kick-off aboard the Denis Sullivan-a 134-ft replica Great Lakes cargo ship. The event will bring the Olivia's Organics extended family together for a meaningful evening on the water-with a few delicious surprises!

Special Donations – Olivia's Organics will donate $20,000 to the Greater Boston Food Bank during its Sunset Soirée. The company has also committed to donating an additional $1 Million to deserving local nonprofits through the Olivia's Organics Children's Foundation over the next five years.

20 Weeks of Fresh – Olivia's Organics is hosting 20 weeks of programming in stores, at community events, and online. The programming will include in-store promotions on Olivia's products, social media activations, and special events.

Random Acts of Freshness: 20 for 20 – Olivia's Random Acts of Freshness Program allows Olivia's Organics team members to visit local nonprofits and community groups, surprising and delighting them with lunch and fresh greens. For the 20th anniversary, Olivia's Organics is giving Olivia's fans and customers a chance to nominate 20 organizations to receive a visit and the chance to be showered with Olivia's products to thank them for all they do!

Green Superheroes School Program – Olivia's Organics is amplifying its program offering fresh produce and healthy eating curriculum to local schools in need. Sustainability 2.0 – As a pioneer in organic produce, Olivia's Organics is doubling down on its commitment to a healthier planet by expanding sustainability initiatives. The brand will highlight measurable progress in waste reduction, regenerative acreage, and resource efficiency-continuing to lead with practices that protect both people and the planet.

“ 20 years ago, we never could have imagined the brand love and special place our customers would have in their hearts for Olivia's Organics, and we couldn't be more thankful,” said DeMichaelis.“This entire Year of Fresh is our way of thanking the community for the role they have played in our success as we reaffirm our commitment to the customers and families we serve. We feel honored to continue to provide fresh, healthy, delicious greens on our customers tables. Here's to the next 20.”

