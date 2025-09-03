Interview Points To Trump's Vision Of New 'Freedom Cities'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive Interview Reveals How Untapped Resources Could Spark America's Next Era of Growth

Baltimore, MD, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A released interview with Jim Rickards suggests America may soon see a revival of growth not witnessed in more than a century. Rickards, a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and four U.S. Presidents, says a new catalyst is emerging that could reshape the nation's economic and cultural landscape.

“We are entering a new era... Americans who stake even a modest claim – with a small investment – could see an explosion of wealth in the years ahead.”

The Promise of Freedom Cities

Rickards points to President Trump's proposal for entirely new metropolitan areas: “Do you remember when Trump spoke about new American cities?... Trump said: 'These freedom cities will reopen the frontier, reignite American imagination, and give hundreds of thousands of young people and other people, all hardworking families, a new shot at home ownership and in fact, the American dream.”

According to Rickards, these cities could echo the transformative growth of places like San Francisco, Denver, and Houston - all of which emerged from past resource booms.

Lessons from History

Rickards explains:“San Francisco was a sleepy village of less than 300 people for decades. It didn't become a city until the gold rush of 1849. Birmingham, Alabama was a quiet cotton-picking district. Until we discovered vast deposits of iron, coal and copper in the 1870s. Overnight, it became known as 'The Magic City'.

He adds:“Denver was sparsely populated until the late 1800s. Then, it burst to life thanks to gold fever and the birth of the transcontinental railroad. Houston was known as 'Mexican Texas.' But all that changed in 1901 – with the discovery of the giant oil field, Spindletop.”

Why the Timing Matters Now

Rickards believes today's resources could fuel a similar renaissance, if policy barriers continue to be rolled back.“It takes vast amounts of wealth to build a new city. Not just dollars and cents. REAL mineral wealth. The building blocks of life. And unfortunately, the government got in the way.”

That barrier, he argues, has finally been removed. “For the first time in half a century – we can go get them! Not only is the Chevron Doctrine dead. But its vast power now lies with the Trump administration.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and former advisor to the CIA and Pentagon. He has counseled four U.S. Presidents and is widely recognized for his accurate forecasts, including predicting the 2008 financial crisis, Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, and the 2020 pandemic and lockdowns. He is the editor of Strategic Intelligence, where he provides analysis on global macroeconomic trends, markets, and geopolitical shifts.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email: ...