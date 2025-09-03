MATTER Launches Major Initiative To Improve Health System In Ukraine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Minneapolis, MN, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MATTER today announced a major initiative to strengthen the health system in Ukraine. This effort, involving a very challenging place in the world, implements diverse strategies by leveraging MATTER's extensive international experience, and further builds on a strong, established network of partners developed over the last 25 years.

Amid an ongoing war that has devastated Ukraine's healthcare infrastructure, StandWithUkraineMN partnered with MATTER to deliver critical medical support. MATTER has sent more than 2,085 pallets of essential medical aid, with additional pallets slated for shipment. These life-saving materials are reaching frontline doctors across Ukraine through direct, doctor-informed distribution protocols. Further, MATTER is also helping upgrade hospital infrastructure systems, like surgical suction. As a result of these efforts, MATTER has received several humanitarian awards in recognition of unwavering support for Ukrainians during their historic struggle for democracy, freedom, and the right to exist as a nation.

“From the very first days of the full-scale invasion, MATTER has stood with us-not just as a partner, but as a lifeline. Their unwavering commitment, flexibility, and compassion have helped save countless lives in Ukraine. We are deeply grateful for their dedication to empowering our doctors, supporting our communities, and reminding us that we are not alone during this time," stated Mykola Sarazhynskyy, Director, StandWithUkraineMN and Vice-President, Ukrainian American Community Center.

MATTER 360 Executive Vice President, Joel Anderson, commented, "It is our privilege to come alongside our partners to help improve the health system in their countries. This support is only possible due to the numerous and growing relationships with many hospitals and distributors across the United States. We are grateful these collaborations are saving lives across the world."





Medical supplies shipped from MATTER in the hands of those who need them in Ukraine





About MATTER

MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, providing beneficial meals for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 54 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER.



