Patient-Centered Oncology Care® 2025 Unites Multidisciplinary Leaders To Drive The Future Of Cancer Care

MONROE, N.J., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), a leading peer-reviewed journal in managed care research, is delighted to host the Patient-Centered Oncology Care® (PCOC) 2025 conference. Recognized as the nation's premier meeting dedicated to advancing value-based, patient-centered cancer care, PCOC 2025 will bring together oncologists, payers, policymakers and patient advocates for two days of solutions-driven discussions addressing urgent oncology challenges and to chart the future of cancer care.

The PCOC 2025 conference is an in-person event taking place on September 25-26 at the JW Marriott in Nashville, Tennessee. The conference serves as a forum where multidisciplinary stakeholders unite annually to tackle issues in cancer care delivery, including rising drug costs, payer coverage policies, health equity, policy reforms and sustainable payment models. The 2025 program will spotlight practical strategies and emerging models designed to improve access, enhance patient experience and deliver better outcomes in oncology care nationwide.

“PCOC is exciting for several reasons. Just being able to interact and network with groups and key stakeholders from around the country is outstanding,” said Chris Elder, Pharm.D., BCOP, associate director of pharmacy clinical services.“Being able to take all that and really drive home key solutions that are centered on our patients, who are who we focus on in all that we do, is just inspiring and encouraging and much needed.”

As the host of PCOC 2025, AJMC continues to advance its mission of aligning the industry's leading voices to shape the future of cancer care, placing patient perspectives at the center of every discussion. Through panel discussions led by industry experts, this year's program will provide actionable solutions that can be implemented to enhance patient-centered care and strengthen oncology care delivery.

About The American Journal of Managed Care

The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to decision-makers. The AJMC family also includes Evidence-Based OncologyTM and Population Health, Equity & Outcomes. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

