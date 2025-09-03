Carbon Capture Made Scalable: Decarbontek Debuts Breakthrough Modular Adsorbent Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Massachusetts startup's fiber-based platform streamlines CO2 removal for climate solutions

BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Massachusetts-based climate tech startup Decarbontek today announced a major breakthrough in carbon capture technology with the launch of its proprietary modular structured adsorbent platform , designed to transform the economics and scalability of CO2 removal.

Adsorbents are solid, porous materials widely recognized for their potential in carbon capture due to their ability to selectively remove CO2 from the environment. However, these materials are typically produced in powder form, which cannot be used directly in practical carbon capture and removal systems. To be functional, adsorbents must be shaped into mechanically stable forms such as pellets, monoliths, or fibers. Among these, fiber-shaped adsorbents are particularly desirable due to their favorable properties.









Currently, there is no scalable technology available for producing structured solid adsorbents in large quantities. Decarbontek fills this critical gap with its patent-pending fiber manufacturing technology and proprietary computerized winding process, which convert powdered and granular adsorbents into durable fibers and structured modules. This breakthrough enables a high-performance platform offering greater packing density, improved flow dynamics, and superior efficiency compared to conventional packed bed systems.

“Our technology bridges the gap between lab-scale adsorbent materials and real-world deployment,” said Dr. Yong Ding, CEO of Decarbontek.“By reshaping how adsorbents are structured and deployed, we've created a platform that is scalable, efficient, and finally makes carbon capture commercially viable .”

Key Features of Decarbontek's Structured Adsorbent Technology:



Breakthrough Material Shaping : Converts high-performance powder adsorbents into durable, flexible fibers.

Modular Structured Devices : Engineered for easy integration into existing systems and scalable deployment.

Enhanced CO2 Capture Efficiency : Higher capture capacities lead to lower cost per ton of CO2 removed.

Computerized Manufacturing : Automated winding ensures consistency and rapid scale-up. Versatile application : Compatible with a wide range of solid adsorbents, including MOFs, COFs, zeolites, activated carbons, and more.



When combined with its recently unveiled low-cost, high-performance metal-organic framework (MOF) DCF-1 adsorbent, this new platform positions Decarbontek to deploy its technologies at the commercial scale.

Decarbontek's structured adsorbent platform holds promise for applications ranging from point-source carbon capture in industrial settings to direct air capture (DAC) . Early demonstrations suggest the system significantly reduces energy input and operating costs while improving throughput when compared to conventional packed bed systems.

With the climate crisis requiring immediate and scalable solutions, Decarbontek's breakthrough represents a practical and profitable pathway for industries and governments striving to meet ambitious decarbonization goals.

About Decarbontek

Decarbontek, Inc. is a vertically integrated technology provider focused on enabling global decarbonization through innovative, scalable, and sustainable solutions. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to net-zero by developing cutting-edge materials, equipment and engineering processes that make carbon capture and removal economically viable and environmentally responsible. ;

