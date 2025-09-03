Shehnaaz Gill Starrer 'Ikk Kudi' Pushed Due To Punjab Floods: 'We Stand With Our People'
The film, which was originally scheduled to be out in theatres on September 19, has now been pushed to October 31st.
Sharing the news on social media, the makers wrote, "The entire team of Ikk Kudi has decided to postpone the release of the film to 31st October 2025. Due to the unexpected and severe flood situation across several regions of Punjab, we feel it is our responsibility to stand with our people during these challenging times."
They added that the "Ikk Kudi" team is in touch with various NGOs and is doing their best to support Punjab during these difficult times.
Helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron, "Ikk Kudi" also stars Nirmal Rishi, Harby Sangha, and Udaybir Sandhu in significant roles, along with others.
The project also marks Shehnaaz's debut as a producer under her home banner Shehnaaz Gill Production.
Previously, the makers of Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa's highly-awaited sequel "Nikka Zaildar 4" delayed the release of the drama due to the Punjab floods.
Makers, White Hill Studios, took to their Instagram handle and shared a post revealing that "Nikka Zaildar 4" has been postponed to October 21.
"The entire team of Nikka Zaildar 4 has decided to postpone the release of the film to 21st October 2025 due to the unforeseen severe flood situation in several areas of Punjab. We believe that it is our duty to stand by the people of Punjab during these tough times," they wrote.
They further assured that they will be visiting the flood-affected areas in the state to extend their support.
"Therefore, the Nikka Zaildar 4 team has decided to visit the affected areas very soon and provide trucks full of rations and other necessary items to the people at the earliest. We stand with Punjab," the post concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment