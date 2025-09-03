True Spirit Of Public Service Is To Help Poor And Needy: MP Guv
He said the officers should always strive to resolve people's problems and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach them.
“Helping the poor, deprived and needy is the true spirit of public service and a virtuous deed,” said the Governor while addressing trainee officers and senior Under Secretaries of the Central Secretariat Service as part of the 89th e-Mid-Career Training organised by the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management.
The programme was held at the banquet hall of Raj Bhavan in Bhopal, where the Governor's Principal Secretary, Navneet Mohan Kothari, was also present.
While addressing the gathering of officers, Patel stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is the foundation for building a developed India, and all must work together for this goal.
He acknowledged that several welfare schemes of the Central government are reaching every section of society.
"Special initiatives such as the PM Janman Yojana and Dharti Aba are achieving remarkable progress in the field of tribal welfare," Patel noted.
He emphasised that in a democratic system, secretariat officers and staff play a crucial role in ensuring a welfare state.
"Government service is not merely a profession but a pledge of committed service aimed at bringing prosperity to the underprivileged and building a bright future for society and the nation," Patel said.
He urged officers to carefully observe, understand and empathetically listen to the problems of the poor and needy, especially during visits to remote and rural areas.
The Governor directed that public funds be used judiciously with emphasis on frugality, and that development works be closely and effectively monitored.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment