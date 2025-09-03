'The Bengal Files' Suffers Setback With Pending Censor Approval In Key International Market
The film reportedly will not hit the screens in several key international territories on its originally scheduled release date of September 5, due to delays in the local censorship approval processes.
The production team has confirmed that the film has not yet received clearance in Mauritius, with the censor board's decision still pending. As a result, the film will not be released in the country until further notice.
Meanwhile, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, the film is currently undergoing review by local censorship authorities. These regions have strict regulatory procedures for content approval, especially for films dealing with politically or socially sensitive themes. However, there is no formal objection raised so far.
Earlier, actress-producer Pallavi Joshi, who is the wife of Vivek, spoke about how mid-way during the pre-production the team of 'The Bengal Files' was hit with a tragedy. The actress-producer had earlier spoken with IANS at the residence during the promotions of the film, and shared that the production designer, Rajat Poddar, who came forward with the extensive plan of the sets of the film, had passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. She said that it was a major blow to the film.
'The Bengal Files' is written by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, is part of Vivek's Files trilogy, which includes 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Tashkent Files'. The film will arrive in Indian theatres on September 5, 2025.
