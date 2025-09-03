Werner Paulus Joins Leil Storage As Chief Commercial Officer To Accelerate Growth Of Innovative Storage Solutions
Werner Paulus's appointment reflects Leil Storage's strong commitment to combining pioneering technology with robust commercial strategies, making hyperscale-grade storage accessible and practical for organizations of all sizes. His proven expertise in scaling tech businesses will enhance Leil Storage's sales strategy, partner engagement, and global presence in the fast-evolving data infrastructure landscape, making SaunaFS the de-facto standard for large scale data storage installations.
Aleksandr Ragel, CEO of Leil Storage, stated,“In the world of data storage, things are surprisingly big and small at the same time - big in scale, but small in how connections and friendships matter. Werner has been a friend and trusted partner for over 10 years, and now we're incredibly lucky to finally work together. His experience and passion will be a real asset as we grow and bring our innovations to more organizations worldwide.”
Werner Paulus commented,“Leil Storage is at the forefront of redefining how enterprises think about scalable and sustainable storage. I'm excited to contribute to a company that is not just innovating in technology but also making those innovations available to businesses of practically all sizes, democratizing it to a much wider landscape. Together, we will ensure that organizations can handle the rapidly growing data demands efficiently and sustainably.”
As Chief Commercial Officer, Werner Paulus will focus on driving global sales strategy, expanding customer and partner relationships, and enhancing Leil Storage's commercial impact as the company continues to pioneer breakthrough solutions, including the recently launched SaunaFS 5.0. This platform offers state-of-the-art support for technologies like HAMR and SMR drives, enabling superior performance and eco-efficiency at exabyte scale.
About Leil Storage
Leil Storage delivers scalable, sustainable file storage solutions, shaping the future of enterprise data infrastructure. SaunaFS is open source and free to use, with commercial modules available for advanced features and support.
Discover more at leil.io and follow Leil Storage on LinkedIn .
Aleksander Ragel , CEO
Leil Storage & SaunaFS
Mobile: +372 560 44462
